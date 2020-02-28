World News
One Hyundai Motor factory worker in South Korea tests positive for virus - Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SEOUL (Reuters) - One worker at Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) factory complex in South Korea’s southeastern city of Ulsan has tested positive for coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, without saying how they received the information.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was checking the report.

A spokesman for the company’s workers union also said that a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

