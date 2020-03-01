South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the country’s total number of infections to 3,526, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Sunday’s new cases follow the 813 infections recorded on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in South Korea, which is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China. KCDC said it will update numbers later in the day.

The death toll stood at 17, unchanged from the day earlier, KCDC said.

Of the new cases, 333 were from the southeastern city of Daegu, the location of a church at the center of the outbreak, and 26 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, KCDC said.

Health authorities have urged South Koreans to refrain from attending religious services and political events and stay indoors this weekend, warning of a “critical moment” in the country’s battle against the virus.