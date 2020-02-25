Guests in Spanish hotel to remain locked down for coronavirus pending tests on confirmed case

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday the guests at the hotel, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown until a second test conclusively confirms the infection.

“For the time being, the guests will stay at the hotel until this second test and, depending on the results, appropriate health measures will be taken,” Montero said during her weekly press conference.

She added that the wife of the man has been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tenerife.