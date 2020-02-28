Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Tourists with masks are seen near the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after cases of coronavirus have been detected there in Adeje, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, Spain, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

TENERIFE, Spain (Reuters) - A small group of guests out of 130 cleared to leave a Tenerife hotel in its fourth day of quarantine over the coronavirus could be seen boarding a minibus on Friday, a video recorded by one of the remaining guests showed.

The minibus driver told Reuters earlier he was there to pick guests up. It was not clear where they were being taken.

The Canary Islands regional government on Thursday said it had cleared 130 guests to leave the hotel placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected there but others showed no symptom of illness.

In total, over 700 holidaymakers were in isolation there.

Half a dozen guests including a baby in a pram exited the H10 Costa Adeje Palace south of Tenerife, and underwent temperature scans and in the back of the hotel before boarding a 15-seater minibus, the video shot by hotel guest Christopher Betts showed.

One of the people boarding said he was from Belgium.

Spain’s total number of coronavirus cases rose to 26 on Friday, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by Europe’s worst outbreak.