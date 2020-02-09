Spanish authorities confirm Briton is country's second coronavirus case

MADRID (Reuters) - A Briton has tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, the second case of the fast-spreading new virus to be confirmed in Spain, the Spanish National Centre for Microbiology said on Sunday.

The patient is one of four members of a British family taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus. The other three tested negative.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 800 on Sunday. There have been more than 37,000 confirmed cases in China, according to official data, while the virus has spread to at least 27 other countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.