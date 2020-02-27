Boxing: AIBA cancels European Forum amid coronavirus fears

(Reuters) - The international boxing federation (AIBA) has canceled its European forum, which was scheduled to take place in the Italian town of Assisi on Saturday, amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, AIBA said on Thursday.

Italy has reported over 400 cases of the flu-like virus — the most in Europe — after it originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

“Italy has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in some regions which could last weeks. Based on these sad circumstances we are left with no option but to cancel the EUBC Forum,” AIBA interim president Mo

hamed Moustahsane said in a statement.

“This decision was taken by AIBA leadership in the best interests of the delegates.”

AIBA added that it planned to organize the meeting this year when the situation in Europe improves.