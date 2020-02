A medical worker calls his colleague inside an isolated ward at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. Picture taken February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will build a national supply and purchase system for emergency supplies as well as a complete epidemic emergency response system, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, citing comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His comments come as China is battling a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 1,523 so far.

(This story corrects day in paragraph 1.)