Swatch cancels retailer event in Zurich amid coronavirus uncertainty

The logo of Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is seen at a shop at Buergenstock Hotels & Resort on Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch Group (UHR.S) has canceled a retailer event in Zurich at the end of the month because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Swiss watchmaker said on Monday.

“Considering the uncertainty related to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak and in order to guarantee the welfare of our guests, partners and colleagues, the Swatch Group Prestige Brands have decided not to hold the Time to Move event,” a spokesman said via email, confirming a report by newspaper Le Temps.

The event had been planned for Feb. 28 to March 2 for retailers, with the press event over March 4-6.