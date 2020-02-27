Swiss coronavirus cases rise to six

(Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland rose to six after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau.

A woman around the age of the 30 was being treated in Zurich after testing positive, while in Aargau, a 26-year-old man was being treated in isolated care, Zurich and Aargau authorities said in two separate statements. Both had traveled to northern Italy around one week before, they said.

The Swiss health authority earlier on Thursday said one person in Geneva and a couple in the southeastern Alpine canton of Grisons had tested positive for the virus, following a first case confirmed near the border to Italy on Tuesday.

“All three patients are isolated in the hospital. Their condition is good,” the Federal Office of Public Health said.