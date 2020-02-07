Taiwan to suspend most flights to mainland China to control coronavirus

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will suspend flights to most cities in mainland China from Monday due to the coronavirus epidemic but those to the capital Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu will continue, the government said on Friday.

The suspension will be in force until April 29, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

The number of flights to the special regions of Hong Kong and Macau from Taiwan will also be reduced, the center said. Flights from the island go to about two dozen destinations in mainland China.

Travelers who arrive in Taiwan from Monday having transited through China, Hong Kong or Macau must quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, it added.

Taiwan has reported only 16 cases of coronavirus compared with more than 31,000 in China.

Taiwan this week suspended entry to all mainland Chinese citizens who live in China and most visa applications for people from Hong Kong and Macau.