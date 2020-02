FILE PHOTO: Nan Shan Plaza (L) and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei, Taiwan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s cabinet proposed on Thursday a special budget of T$60 billion ($2 billion) to help the island’s economy deal with the impact of the coronavirus, the official Central News Agency reported.