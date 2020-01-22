World News
January 22, 2020 / 7:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says Taiwan's role in international bodies must be under 'One China' principle

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo - RC2LJE9RAKHZ

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the central government cares for the health and well-being of its Taiwan compatriots more than anyone else.

Taiwan’s participation in international bodies must be arranged under the “One China” principle, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing, referring to a core Chinese government policy that states Taiwan is part of China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share “correct” information about a new virus which is spreading and urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons.

