Taiwan bans international cruise ships from docking

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s health authority banned all international cruise ships from docking at the island from Thursday amid increasing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, after 10 more people were tested positive for the virus on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan.

Many tourists aboard the Japanese cruise ship entered Taiwan for a day-trip when the boat anchored at its northern port of Keelung on Jan. 31, according to immigration authority, with local media saying they probably visited several popular tourist sites in Taipei.