FILE PHOTO: A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 1, 2020. Picture taken February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan will evacuate 58 people from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, the head of the former Soviet republic’s emergency committee said on Thursday.

The flight could arrive as early as today, Rustam Nazarzoda told reporters. The repatriation follows similar moves by fellow Central Asian nations Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.