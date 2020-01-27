China's Tangshan city suspends public transit to prevent spread of coronavirus

(Reuters) - Tangshan, China’s largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, announced on Tuesday morning that it is suspending all public transit within the city in an effort to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.

The statement was posted on the city government’s official Weibo account.

China is now in the grips of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people and has shutdown many of the largest cities in central Hubei province.