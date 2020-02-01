China to exempt taxes for imports of products related to virus control

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will implement tax exemptions for imports of products related to curbing the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Materials directly used for epidemic control will be exempt from import tariffs from Jan. 1 to March 31, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Imports of donations including ambulances and disinfectant products will also be exempt from tariffs, value-added tax and consumption tax, it said.