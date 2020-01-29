Tencent extends holiday for China employees till Feb. 9

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will extend the Lunar New Year break for mainland China employees to Feb. 9, and will no longer require them to work from home from Feb. 3 till that date.
Tencent said the move was due to regulations imposed by some provinces and regions that companies should not resume operations earlier than Feb. 9, as China fights the new coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Pei Li and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman