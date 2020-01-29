Tencent extends holiday for China employees till Feb. 9

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday it will extend the Lunar New Year break for mainland China employees to Feb. 9, and will no longer require them to work from home from Feb. 3 till that date.

Tencent said the move was due to regulations imposed by some provinces and regions that companies should not resume operations earlier than Feb. 9, as China fights the new coronavirus outbreak.