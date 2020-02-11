Thailand reports new case of coronavirus, total now 33

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

The new case is a 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who was quarantined after coming into contact with another Chinese virus patient while in Thailand, said Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

“The 33rd patient got sick from contact and her condition is not severe,” Suwanchai said.

People who had come into contact with her were under observation, he added.

Ten of the infected people have recovered and returned home, while 23 are still being treated in hospital. Over 1,000 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.[nL4N2AB02I]

Thailand has not imposed any bans on tourists or travelers to the country since the outbreak of the virus, though it is screening passengers on flights from China on arrival and requires a health certificate to enter the country from China.

However, the government has barred passengers from Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, the health minister said on Tuesday. [nL4N2AB0BC

Holland America, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp (CCL.N) says no one on board has the virus. Media reports say the ship carries 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, its voyage started in Singapore and its original destination was Yokohama, Japan.