February 29, 2020

New coronavirus infection in Thailand takes tally to 42

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a new coronavirus infection, taking its tally to 42 cases since January, a health official said on Saturday.

The victim is a 21-year-old Thai salesman whose job brought him exposure to foreign tourists, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, told a news conference.

Thailand has not yet had a death from the virus, although 28 patients have recovered and 14 are being treated in hospital.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fueled fears of a pandemic, with six countries reporting their first cases this week as the World Health Organization raised its global risk alert to “very high”.

