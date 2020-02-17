Thailand records one new case of coronavirus: health official

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand records one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.

The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry’s permanent secretary said in a news conference.

Fifteen people have recovered and return home.

Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.