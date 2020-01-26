China's Tianjin city to shut all inter-province buses to curb virus outbreak: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s northern city of Tianjin will shut all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 27 in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the official People’s Daily reported on Sunday.

The report, which cites a decision by the Tianjin Municipal Transportation Commission, did not say when bus services would resume.

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in China has climbed to 56 as of Saturday, while nearly 2,000 infections in China have been confirmed.