Tokyo governor criticizes suggestion that London could host 2020 Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike speaks at the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday it was inappropriate for candidates in London’s mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the coronavirus outbreak forces organizers to look for an alternative site.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said London would be ready to host the event if needed.

The International Olympic Committee has said the World Health Organization advised it that there was no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games from Tokyo.