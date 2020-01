Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 27, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The health commission of China’s Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from a coronavirus outbreak as of Jan. 27, according to an online statement.

The number of confirmed cases in the province rose to 2,714.