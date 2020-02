A woman wearing a face mask rides an escalator while holding onto the handrail with the use of a tissue, as she makes her way to a supermarket following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 1,367 as of the end of Wednesday, up 254 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Across mainland China, there were 15,152 new confirmed infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 59,805.