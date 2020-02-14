China reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases in mainland, 121 new deaths

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Friday reported another 5,090 new coronavirus cases and 121 new deaths had been confirmed on the mainland.

The health authority said an accumulated total of 63,851 people have been infected by the coronavirus. As many as 55,748 are currently undergoing treatment, while 1,380 people have died.

Hubei province, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak, earlier reported 4,823 new cases with 116 deaths.

Heilongjiang province in the northeast reported two new deaths, with the other fatalities in the provinces of Anhui and Henan and the municipality of Chongqing.