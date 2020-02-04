China reports 64 new coronavirus deaths, total at 425

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 425 as of the end of Monday, up by 64 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new deaths, all were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 48 people died.

Across China, there were 3,235 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total number so far to 20,438.