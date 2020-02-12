China reports 97 coronavirus deaths on mainland on Tuesday

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, with new infections falling to their lowest since January.

Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30 when there were 1,982 new confirmed cases.

China last week amended its guidelines on prevention and control of the coronavirus, saying that only when asymptomatic cases show clinical signs should they be recorded as a confirmed case.

However, it is not clear if the government data previously included asymptomatic cases.

The total accumulated number of cases on the mainland has reached 44,653, the data released on Wednesday showed.

The central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 94 deaths, with 72 of them in its provincial capital of Wuhan.