China reports 97 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on February 11

A delivery worker for Alibaba's Hema Fresh supermarket chain rides an electric bike following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 94 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 2,015 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 30. The total accumulated number so far has reached 44,653.