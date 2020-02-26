Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52

Volunteers in protective suits are being disinfected in a line in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 508 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,715 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 52 from the previous day, the commission said.

The central province of Hubei, epicenter of the outbreak, reported 401 new cases on Feb 25 versus 499 cases a day earlier.