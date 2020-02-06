Commodities
Coronavirus likely to impact oil demand in next two months: Total CEO

ABERDEEN (Reuters) - The new coronavirus in mainland China, which has killed more than 500 people in the country since the start of the year, could have a significant impact on oil demand in the next two months, French major Total’s CEO said on Thursday.

“There will be a possible impact (on oil markets) in the next two months that might be substantial, China will reduce its consumption,” Patrick Pouyanne said during a news conference.

The Brent benchmark has lost more than 9% over the last two weeks.

