Coronavirus likely to impact oil demand in next two months: Total CEO

FILE PHOTO: Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne attends a hearing of French parliament's economic commission at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ABERDEEN (Reuters) - The new coronavirus in mainland China, which has killed more than 500 people in the country since the start of the year, could have a significant impact on oil demand in the next two months, French major Total’s CEO said on Thursday.

“There will be a possible impact (on oil markets) in the next two months that might be substantial, China will reduce its consumption,” Patrick Pouyanne said during a news conference.

The Brent benchmark has lost more than 9% over the last two weeks.