Beijing relaxes traffic restrictions as virus keeps drivers off roads

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s transport authorities said the usual restrictions on road traffic during workdays will not be enforced in key parts of the capital when people return on Monday from a Lunar New Year break that was extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions during workdays require drivers of vehicles with odd and even license plates to stay off the road at peak hours on alternate days.

Those restrictions did not apply to the holiday period and as the epidemic has resulted in reduced traffic. The city’s municipal transport commission said at a press conference on Saturday that the restrictions would be lifted until further notice.