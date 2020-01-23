China suspends shuttle buses, ferries into Wuhan due to coronavirus

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s transport ministry on Thursday suspended all shuttle buses and ferries going to the central city of Wuhan due to a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 and infected nearly 600.

Buses and ferries already on their way to Wuhan should return to their starting points immediately, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on its website.

The ministry also asked buses passing through Wuhan to adjust their routes immediately to bypass the city, adding that passengers must not be allowed to get off there.