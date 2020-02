FILE PHOTO: A mother and a child wearing protective masks are seen at the Ueno park, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing was not considering issuing travel advisories for countries such as South Korea and Japan that are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a press briefing in Beijing.