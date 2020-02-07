White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak.