All Ukrainians being evacuated from China in healthy condition: deputy health minister

KIEV (Reuters) - All Ukrainians being evacuated from China’s Hubei province this week are in a healthy condition, Dmytro Koval, the deputy health minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

“Everyone is healthy,” he told a televised briefing. “There is no threat.”

Ukraine is evacuating 48 of its citizens in response to the coronavirus epidemic. They are expected to arrive on a charter plane at 0800 local time (0600 GMT) on Thursday in Kiev and be put in quarantine for two weeks. Eight Argentinian citizens and other foreigners are also being evacuated on the same plane.