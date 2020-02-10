World News
February 10, 2020 / 10:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan in China on Tuesday: embassy

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province on Tuesday by special charter plane to Kiev, a statement from the country’s embassy in China said on Monday.

Returning citizens would be put into mandatory quarantine for two weeks, the statement said.

A coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 900 people. China has borne the brunt of the disease with the vast majority of confirmed cases.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

