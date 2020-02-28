U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the High-Level event on Global Climate Action during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible “but the window of opportunity is narrowing.”

“This not a time for panic – it is time to be prepared – fully prepared,” he told reporters in New York.

“Now is the time for all governments to step up and do everything possible to contain the disease,” he said. “We know containment is possible, but the window of opportunity is narrowing.”