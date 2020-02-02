Ninth case of fast-moving coronavirus confirmed in U.S.

A resident of Chinatown wears a surgical mask in New York City, U.S., January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - California health officials said on Sunday they had confirmed a ninth case of the new, fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States in Santa Clara, located in the San Francisco Bay area.

The woman is being quarantined and the family she was staying which is now isolation at their home. The woman was never sick enough to require hospitalization, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference.

The woman, who recently traveled to the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, is the second case in Santa Clara reported, health officials said. They said the case is not related to the first case in Santa Clara.

Santa Clara is located about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed county health officials of the case Sunday morning, said Sara Cody, health officer of the Public Health Department of the County of Santa Clara.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife in Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan, has so far resulted in 350 deaths in China. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other nations, according to the CDC.

U.S. health officials have said risks to the United States remain low.