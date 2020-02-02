Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization Plenary Session at the NATO summit in Watford, near London, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed their countries’ efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed that a Massachusetts man was the eighth patient to contract the flu-like illness in the United States, and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people entering the United States from overseas who might need to be quarantined.

Trump and Trudeau also discussed on Friday the landmark North American trade agreement that Trump signed on Wednesday, and the need for China to release two Canadian citizens that it detained on state security charges in 2018.

The coronavirus, which experts believed started in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far resulted in 304 deaths in China, according to a state broadcaster. The country has more than 14,000 confirmed cases so far.