U.S. CDC confirms one more coronavirus case among Diamond Princess evacuees

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk past the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess as they leave the Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed one more case of the coronavirus among citizens evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the tally among evacuees to 44.

The CDC, on a call with reporters, did not give a comprehensive count of the total cases in the United States. The tally would be 62 if no more patients have contracted the virus.

CDC’s head of respiratory diseases Nancy Mesonnier said the agency was ramping up distribution of its test kits for the infection, adding that its goal was to have every state testing with the kits by the end of next week.