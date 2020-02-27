U.S. CDC flags possibility of community spread of coronavirus

People wearing face masks walk through the Chinatown section of San Francisco, California, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday warned of the possibility of a community spread of the coronavirus in the country after a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient was infected.

The infection was detected in California, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 15, according to the agency.

Community spread is the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.