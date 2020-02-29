Health News
February 29, 2020

Washington state officials flag potential coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

(Reuters) - Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland, and more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.

It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington - reported earlier on Saturday - was connected to the facility. The death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Jeff Duchin, a public health official in Seattle and King County, said that 27 residents and 25 staff members of long-term care facility Life Care had “some sort of symptoms.”

Reporting by Michael Erman in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

