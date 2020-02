Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team, including (L to R) Michelle Steik, Lucy Greenfield, and Krista Reitberg prepare to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to novel coronavirus, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

(Reuters) - Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, according to a news release.

State health officials were due to provide more information at a news conference on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (2100 GMT), according to the statement. No other details were immediately available.