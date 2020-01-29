Top Chinese, U.S. diplomats discuss coronavirus situation

FILE PHOTO: China's Political Bureau member Yang Jiechi speaks during Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi discussed the coronavirus outbreak with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, telling him that Beijing has the confidence and ability to win the battle against the virus, state news agency Xinhua said.

The government attaches great importance to the safety of foreigners in China, including U.S. citizens, and is willing to continue to coordinate and cooperate with the United States, Xinhua cited Yang as saying.