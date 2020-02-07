White House sees minimal impact on U.S. economy from China's coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House’s economic adviser on Friday said that President Donald Trump’s administration does not expect the coronavirus in China will have a major effect on the U.S. economy.

“There’s a lot of variables involved and things we don’t know. Internally we have looked at a drop in GDP of perhaps two-tenths of 1% - that’s all we found so far. Again, based on the past and based on what we’re seeing “ said National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to reporters at the White House. “We think it will be an absolute minimal impact.”