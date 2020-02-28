U.S. Congress offices advised to set coronavirus contingency operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday were advised to establish plans for alternative work arrangements in case the coronavirus becomes widespread in the United States.

“Although we do not have current indications of widespread infections in the United States, your office should consider continuity of operations (COOP) planning in the event of a widespread outbreak,” House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving wrote to lawmakers.

This could include “telework” arrangements for congressional staff, according to a separate communication from the House Administration Committee.