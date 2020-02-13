U.S. disappointed with China's coronavirus response: White House adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow attends an event celebrating the anniversary of the White House's Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “quite disappointed” with China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, a top White House adviser said on Thursday, criticizing Beijing for a lack of transparency.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration had thought there was better transparency than there has turned out to be.

He also said the administration was very disappointed that Beijing had not accepted a U.S. invitation to send a team of experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help China in its efforts to contain the outbreak.