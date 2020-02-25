Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate', Pelosi says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s request for $2.5 billion in supplemental funds to combat a coronavirus outbreak is “long overdue” and “completely inadequate” to the scale of the emergency, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“The House will swiftly advance a strong, strategic funding package that fully addresses the scale and seriousness of this public health crisis,” Pelosi said late on Monday, describing Trump’s funding request as “undersized”.

The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.5 billion to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, including more than $1 billion for vaccines, the White House said earlier on Monday.