U.S. confirms plans to use law to boost production of coronavirus protective gear: Azar

FILE PHOTO: Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar takes part in a House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing on Health and Human Services oversight of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to invoke a law to boost production of key items like masks, gloves and gowns to combat the coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday, as negotiations to approve funding for the response moves forward.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration was considering invoking a law called the Defense Production Act to rapidly boost production of key materials for national security or other reasons.